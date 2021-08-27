Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.87) EPS.

NUVL stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. Nuvalent has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $32.88.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

