NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NuCana in a research report issued on Sunday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NuCana’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get NuCana alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuCana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

NCNA opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.75. NuCana has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.40.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NuCana by 98,968.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 445,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NuCana by 115.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 526,041 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.