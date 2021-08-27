Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $151.50

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $151.50 and last traded at $151.03, with a volume of 1918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 37.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Novanta by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Novanta by 2.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 29.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

