Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $270.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NRYYF opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $26.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14.
Norway Royal Salmon AS Company Profile
