Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $270.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NRYYF opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $26.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

