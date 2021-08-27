Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nordstrom has increased in a year’s time. The company reported strong second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines improved year-over-year. Sales also marked the fourth straight quarter of sequential growth. Results gained from solid demand, better inventory, stringent cost management, and improved sales trends in Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack across regions and categories. Strength in shoes, apparel and accessories along with active, home and designer categories bode well. Improved digital traffic at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack aided digital sales. Improved margins and lower costs contributed to bottom line growth. Management raised the fiscal 2021 view. However, Nordstrom demonstrated adverse comparisons with second-quarter fiscal 2019. Stiff competition acts as a woe.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

NYSE JWN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.74. 90,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,014,461. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

