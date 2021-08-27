Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the July 29th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 137.0 days.

Shares of NENTF remained flat at $$47.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.15. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $58.95.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

