Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the July 29th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 137.0 days.
Shares of NENTF remained flat at $$47.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.15. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $58.95.
Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Company Profile
