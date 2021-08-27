Nord/LB Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €67.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LXS. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €70.36 ($82.77).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €59.24 ($69.69) on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €59.43.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

