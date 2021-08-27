NinePointTwo Capital Buys Shares of 4,554 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 59,511 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 651.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 549,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 476,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 129,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 102,809 shares in the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.01. 733,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,282,680. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.96.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

