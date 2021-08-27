NinePointTwo Capital Buys 10,691 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

NinePointTwo Capital lifted its stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VirnetX by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 159,782 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in VirnetX by 592.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 500,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 428,446 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in VirnetX in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in VirnetX by 117.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in VirnetX by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VHC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,347. The firm has a market cap of $311.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11. VirnetX Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

