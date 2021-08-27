Nimiq Market Capitalization Reaches $38.06 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $38.06 million and $1.18 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,469.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.86 or 0.06582918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.89 or 0.01284823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.13 or 0.00358403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00127617 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.17 or 0.00621810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.76 or 0.00332351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.81 or 0.00307161 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,861,563,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,200,063,071 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

