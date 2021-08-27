NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.260-$6.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.NICE also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.510-$1.610 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.44. The company had a trading volume of 153,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,430. NICE has a 12 month low of $209.26 and a 12 month high of $300.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.63.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NICE. TheStreet raised NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, lowered their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.85.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

