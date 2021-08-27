NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the July 29th total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 483.0 days.

NGKIF opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74. NGK Insulators has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $19.70.

About NGK Insulators

NGK Insulators, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power-related equipment, industrial ceramics, and beryllium copper products. It operates through the following segments: Power, Ceramics, and Electronics. The Power segment manufactures and sells power insulators, devices, and sodium sulfur batteries.

