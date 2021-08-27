NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFYEF. TD Securities boosted their price target on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut NFI Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NFYEF stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. NFI Group has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.6979 per share. This represents a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from NFI Group’s previous dividend of $0.68.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

