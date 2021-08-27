NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

