NextDAO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $209,371.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $209,371.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002361 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00053284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00125189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00153608 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,112,938,289 coins and its circulating supply is 2,072,706,179 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.