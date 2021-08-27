NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

NXGPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS NXGPY remained flat at $$56.25 during trading on Thursday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151. NEXT has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.7582 dividend. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%.

About NEXT

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

