Newscrypto 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.18 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 43% higher against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002074 BTC on exchanges. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $148.18 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00053284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00125189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00153608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,597.37 or 1.00197016 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.22 or 0.01017228 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.31 or 0.06629589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.