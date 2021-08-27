NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised NewRiver REIT to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

LON NRR opened at GBX 79.70 ($1.04) on Friday. NewRiver REIT has a one year low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.07. The company has a market cap of £246.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

In other news, insider Will Hobman bought 35,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

