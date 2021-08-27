New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $26.21 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,927 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Snap-on worth $26,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,318,000 after buying an additional 180,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $20,055,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,363,000 after buying an additional 65,511 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $224.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $138.94 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

