New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.91 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $24,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

Shares of EXR opened at $181.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.61. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $183.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.