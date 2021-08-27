New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $23.81 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,706 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,503 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Regions Financial worth $23,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

RF stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.