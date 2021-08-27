New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,018 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.58% of Horace Mann Educators worth $24,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HMN opened at $40.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $134,619.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

