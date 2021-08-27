New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 10,323 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,641 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.28% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $25,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $134.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $136.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

