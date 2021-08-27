New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 889,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,372 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $23,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.76.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

