New Relic’s (NEWR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $84.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.43.

NEWR stock opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $82.76.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. On average, analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $178,471.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,429. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in New Relic by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in New Relic by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in New Relic by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

