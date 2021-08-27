New Potomac Partners LLC Acquires 360 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.3% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after buying an additional 1,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,950,528,000 after buying an additional 868,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,652,745,000 after buying an additional 461,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $299.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.