NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Up 11.1%

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) shot up 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.13. 3,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 113,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NPCE. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 19.24 and a quick ratio of 18.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,219,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,084,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,582,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,959,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.
NeuroPace Company Profile (NASDAQ:NPCE)
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
