NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Up 11.1%

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) shot up 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.13. 3,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 113,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NPCE. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 19.24 and a quick ratio of 18.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeuroPace, Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,219,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,084,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,582,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,959,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

