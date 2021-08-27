NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $82.27, but opened at $85.70. NetApp shares last traded at $87.59, with a volume of 65,288 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

