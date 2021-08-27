Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

