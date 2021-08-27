Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 1.85%.

Shares of NYSE NNA traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 393,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,556. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.85. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.71.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Navios Maritime Acquisition worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs.

