National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.05

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.05 and last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 4156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.11.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74.
In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 588.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter.
About National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
