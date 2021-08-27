National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.05

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.05 and last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 4156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 588.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

