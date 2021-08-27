National Bankshares Cuts Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$37.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.28 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.54.

Shares of ABX opened at C$25.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.93. The firm has a market cap of C$44.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$23.63 and a one year high of C$40.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.288 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

