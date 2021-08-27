National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$99.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NA. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$104.50.

NA stock opened at C$99.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$95.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.38. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$62.50 and a 1-year high of C$100.42.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 8.5200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

