National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Raised to C$103.50

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$101.00 to C$103.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTIOF. TD Securities reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Shares of NTIOF opened at $78.24 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.568 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

