National Bank Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.28.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RY. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.77.

RY stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.10. The company has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.