Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 455,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,527,626.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,944,258. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $4.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,565. Natera has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $127.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.11. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

