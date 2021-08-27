Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.27

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.27 and last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,063,000 after buying an additional 556,869 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 123,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,685 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 92,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.