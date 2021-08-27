Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.27

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.27 and last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45.
Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSSC)
Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.
See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.