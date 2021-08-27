N-able (NYSE:NABL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NABL opened at $13.88 on Monday. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

