Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MYE traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. 2,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $829.47 million, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. Analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MYE shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $240,855. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 41.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 68.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 59,827 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

