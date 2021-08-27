Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Update

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, an increase of 378.2% from the July 29th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MURGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Commerzbank lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of MURGY stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.00. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

