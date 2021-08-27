MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein bought 12,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,630. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,323,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,383 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,190,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,668,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 3,547.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPLN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.10. 203,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,795. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. MultiPlan has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

