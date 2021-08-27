Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) is Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s 3rd Largest Position

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,346,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,144 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for approximately 2.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Mplx were worth $69,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 380,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 25.1% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $27.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.91. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 112.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on MPLX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

