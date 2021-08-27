Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of MHGVY opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mowi ASA has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mowi ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

