Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%.

NYSE MOV opened at $36.76 on Friday. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.98.

In related news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $90,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,267 shares of company stock worth $1,793,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Movado Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Movado Group worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

