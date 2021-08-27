Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 84 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 444.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Sun Communities by 15.2% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 701,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,275,000 after acquiring an additional 92,334 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUI traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.19. The company had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,203. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.01 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

