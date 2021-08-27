Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $904,000 in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 65.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 129,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,541. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. Research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRKS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

