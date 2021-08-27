Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $973,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 36,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after acquiring an additional 873,057 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHX stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.10. 10,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.06. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.05.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.