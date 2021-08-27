Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $856,000 Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,455 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,233,000 after purchasing an additional 889,899 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,466,000 after purchasing an additional 556,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.19. 773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,203. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 93.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

