Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.