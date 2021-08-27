Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 12,479 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAA. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in IAA by 35.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IAA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 4.1% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

IAA stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,271. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.73.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

